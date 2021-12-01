ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Universal Hydrogen CEO sees jetmakers backing new fuel

By Tim Hepher
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4DVz_0dBa4oiI00

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) will launch all-new successors to their best-selling single-aisle jets powered by hydrogen from around the middle of next decade, the head of a U.S. company that champions the fuel told Reuters.

The prediction by Paul Eremenko, chief executive of Universal Hydrogen, counters assertions by Boeing that it is too early to think about hydrogen for a future 737 successor, while Airbus strongly backs hydrogen but initially for smaller planes.

Eremenko, who spoke as part of the Reuters Next conference, is a former chief technology officer for Airbus and United Technologies, now part of Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N).

He co-founded Universal Hydrogen last year with plans to speed up the introduction of hydrogen, initially for 40-60-seat regional airplanes, based on fuel cells.

But Eremenko has also set his sights on breaking in to the busiest part of the aviation market, the 150-seat-plus single-aisles dominated by the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo.

"I think there will be a new airplane in that class from both aircraft manufacturers probably around the mid-2030s, which means they would need to make a decision on that by the late 2020s," Eremenko said.

"We want to make sure that the decision is to make that a hydrogen airplane."

Boeing appears to have ruled that out. It said in July that hydrogen has a future but that significant hurdles must be overcome before it is widely used. It said sustainable aviation fuel offers the quickest and most effective potential.

'RHETORIC'

"Irrespective of the rhetoric that we hear today on this subject, I think by the time this is in service in the regional market ... in 2025 the tenor of the conversation is going to fundamentally change," Eremenko said.

"When it is visibly in commercial service ... I think it will be uncontroversial and irrefutable that the next generation single-aisle has to be a hydrogen airplane in the 2030s."

Experts say the high cost of hydrogen, challenges of storing and super-cooling the gas and building a reliable and widespread supply system, as well as certification, must all be addressed.

Eremenko said Universal Hydrogen is in discussions with U.S. regulators to show hydrogen is safe.

Hydrogen-powered airplane flight is not new. The predecessor to America's NASA flew a modified bomber with one engine running on hydrogen in 1957. The Soviet Union flew a hydrogen-powered TU-155 airliner in 1988, again replacing kerosene in one engine.

"There is no real fundamental science to be done; there is no fundamental invention," Eremenko said. "It is engineering, hard engineering, and a lot of engineering will need to happen over the next decade to make this possible."

While Universal Hydrogen is looking at replacing turboprop engines on regional aircraft with retrofittable electrical ones powered by a hydrogen-based fuel cell, it aims to focus purely on supplying hydrogen if it penetrates the single-aisle market.

French-U.S. engine venture CFM (SAF.PA), (GE.N), the biggest supplier of gas turbines for the single-aisle market, in June unveiled a radical open-bladed design capable of burning convention fuel or hydrogen from the mid-2030s. read more

Eremenko acknowledged a standoff over infrastructure for green hydrogen produced using renewable energy.

"Until you have a hydrogen airplane nobody is going to invest in the infrastructure and unless there is infrastructure the Boeings and Airbuses of this world aren't going to build a hydrogen airplane," he said.

Universal Hydrogen plans to test-fly a hydrogen-powered regional airplane next year, "hopefully well before the end of the year," Eremenko added.

British-American firm ZeroAvia said in October it would team up with MHI RJ Aviation Group to cooperate in developing hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jets.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here: https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
passengerterminaltoday.com

UK government unveils commercial aircraft concept fueled by liquid hydrogen

') } // --> FlyZero showcases the huge potential of liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future and builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why Boeing Isn’t Focusing On Hydrogen As A Fuel

Boeing’s commitment to sustainability has accelerated with the appointment of its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Raymond. Chris is leading the way towards a lower carbon future, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels. Simple Flying caught up with him to better understand why hydrogen is not such a big priority for Boeing right now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Government backs concept for zero-emission hydrogen-powered planes

The government has announced the creation of a new concept aircraft which it says will run on liquid hydrogen and could “one day fly to the other side of the world with zero carbon emissions and just one refuelling stop”.The £15m project has put forward a design for a mid-size passenger aeroplane which will be able to accommodate 279 passengers and fly halfway around the globe without needing to refuel, or anywhere in the world with one refuelling stop, the government said.The project, named “FlyZero”, is funded by the government and was unveiled by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) ahead...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investmentu.com

4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today

Interest in hydrogen fuel cells, and thus, hydrogen fuel cell stocks, has seen a major increase in recent years. As countries move to phase down and even phase out fossil fuels, they are looking for new fuel sources, and that includes fuel cells. This technology has a number of potential uses, including powering cars, trucks, buildings, backup power systems and even rocket fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Ge#Ceo#Universal Hydrogen#Jetmakers#Reuters Next#United Technologies#Raytheon Technologies
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

E.ON to group its hydrogen business in a new unit

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON is to group its activities in the nascent green hydrogen sector in a business unit of its own, top managers said in a call with reporters during the Capital Markets Day on Tuesday. Chief Finance Office Marc Spiecker said the unit would...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: A fuel cell gigafactory in the US and new plans from Australia

U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, New York state. “This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory,” wrote the company. This week, Plug Power completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, a provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Last month, the American company signed a memorandum of understanding with French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
aithority.com

Ballard Teams up With Caterpillar & Microsoft to Demonstrate Megawatt-Scale Hydrogen Fuel Cell Backup Generator System

Ballard Power Systems announced that the company has launched a three-year project through a collaboration with Caterpillar Inc. and Microsoft to demonstrate a power system incorporating large-format hydrogen fuel cells to produce reliable and sustainable backup power for data centers. The project is supported and partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under the H2@Scale initiative and backed by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ngtnews.com

Hexagon Purus Signs Deal to Deliver Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems for Buses

Hexagon Purus has signed an exclusive long-term supply agreement (LTA) with a European bus OEM. Under this agreement, Hexagon Purus will supply hydrogen storage systems for the OEM’s next generation two-axle (12 meter) and articulated (18 meter) fuel cell bus offerings. This OEM has been a long-standing customer of Hexagon Purus. Deliveries under the LTA will take place between 2021 and 2024 with an estimated sales value of approximately EUR 30 million (including some deliveries already made in 2021).
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

New EU Hydrogen Policy: The Good, The Bad, & The Expensive

The European Union unveiled its third hydrogen policy last week. The first two versions emphasized hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger cars. The latest revision soft-pedals that ambition significantly while putting more emphasis on using hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions from steel making and cement. The COP26 climate summit last...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motor1.com

Toyota GR Yaris Prototype Gets Hydrogen-Fueled Combustion Engine

The future is far from set in stone, though it appears that battery electric vehicles will become the standard in a few short decades. However, there are still countries, companies, and scientists working to perfect hydrogen power, and that includes Toyota. The automaker already offers the fuel-cell-powered Mirai, though the company is also developing a hydrogen-fueled combustion engine, which now powers an experimental GR Yaris prototype.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy