Scientists looking for Omicron variant in the Triangle

When we're looking at the world around us, our eyes are constantly readjusting and reassessing what we're seeing – and new research shows how these shifts also involve a very brief period of 'blindness' when our vision is automatically blocked. The research looks at the foveola, a tiny part of the retina that we use to see fine details. When we're looking for someone in a crowd, or trying to see a road sign at a distance, it's the foveola that we're relying on to report back to the brain. Our eyes make small and rapid gaze shifts called microsaccades when we're...

1 DAY AGO