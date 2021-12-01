ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists looking for Omicron variant in the Triangle

WRAL
 4 days ago

www.wral.com

ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

Scientists reveal cause behind unmistakable odor of cannabis

TUSTIN, C.A. (StudyFinds.org) – As marijuana becomes legal in more and more places, even non-users are having to get used to one particular aspect of the drug — its smell. While the pungent, skunk-like odor may be pleasing to many cannabis users, it can be downright nauseating to others. Now, a new study has discovered […]
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
MAINE STATE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how did crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?

How did the crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? – Éamonn, age 5, Western Australia Hi Éamonn! This is a great question, and one many scientists have asked. There are two main reasons. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled Earth. But then a massive asteroid, more than 9 kilometres wide, slammed into the shallow sea near what is now Mexico. The explosion from this was so huge, it led...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

A Brief Period of 'Blindness' Is Key to Us Seeing Fine Details

When we're looking at the world around us, our eyes are constantly readjusting and reassessing what we're seeing – and new research shows how these shifts also involve a very brief period of 'blindness' when our vision is automatically blocked. The research looks at the foveola, a tiny part of the retina that we use to see fine details. When we're looking for someone in a crowd, or trying to see a road sign at a distance, it's the foveola that we're relying on to report back to the brain. Our eyes make small and rapid gaze shifts called microsaccades when we're...
NewsBreak
Science
UPI News

N.C. creates fishing record category for 'exceptionally large' red hind

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said it created a new record category when an angler reeled in an "exceptionally large" red hind. The division said in a news release that Matthew Parr, of Wilmington, was fishing off Cape Lookout with boat captain Charles Stewart Merritt, of Salt Air Ventures, when he caught a red hind that weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.
HOBBIES

