One of Dolphins’ oft-injured receivers returns to practice, but the other is not yet ready

The Miami Dolphins have at least one of their offensive weapons back just in time for the New York Giants. DeVante Parker is set to return. I can hear the loud applause and can see the fist pumps now. I can also hear the sarcasm that is saying, “if he can get through practice without getting hurt again.” I know, I get it. I’m tough on Parker and rightfully so. He has a world of talent, is well liked by his teammates, and no one has ever said anything bad about him personally, well except Michael Thomas we don’t care about him. Sadly, the fact he can’t consistently stay on the field is a problem. A big one.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO