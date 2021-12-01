ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One of Dolphins’ oft-injured receivers returns to practice, but the other is not yet ready

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 6 days ago

The Miami Dolphins are making progress on getting one of their injured wide receivers back, but the other is still not ready to return to the practice field after two months on injured reserve. DeVante Parker, who was placed on IR on Nov. 5 due to a hamstring injury,...

www.denverpost.com

Yardbarker

Dolphins Notebook: Schedule Update, Practice Squad Notes, Coordinator Comments, More

The date and time of the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 rematch against the New York Jets no longer is TBD. The NFL announced Tuesday its choices for the two games that weekend to be played on Saturday, Dec. 18 and the Jets-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium was not among them, meaning it will be played Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
SportsGrid

The Dolphins activate DeVante Parker off injured reserve

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins have activated DeVante Parker from the injured reserve. Parker has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Week 8. Despite only playing five games for the Dolphins this season, Parker is third in receiving yards with 327, and his 65.4 yards per game lead the team. His return to the field could cut into Jaylen Waddle‘s targets. Parker returning can only help a Miami team that’s strung together four straight wins. The Dolphins are twelfth in the NFL with 2,768 passing yards, averaging 230.7 yards through the air per game. The team will also see the return of center Michael Deiter, who was placed on the injured reserve on October 2nd. If you think Parker can significantly eat into Waddle’s production, the under on Waddle receiving 63.5 yards is -113 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Parker, Mancz return to practice. Fuller remains sidelined

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Greg Mancz returned to practice Wednesday, potentially giving the offense reinforcements as the team looks to continue a four-game winning streak. Parker has missed the past four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Mancz has missed the last three games on...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins to get DeVante Parker back at practice this week

The Miami Dolphins have at least one of their offensive weapons back just in time for the New York Giants. DeVante Parker is set to return. I can hear the loud applause and can see the fist pumps now. I can also hear the sarcasm that is saying, “if he can get through practice without getting hurt again.” I know, I get it. I’m tough on Parker and rightfully so. He has a world of talent, is well liked by his teammates, and no one has ever said anything bad about him personally, well except Michael Thomas we don’t care about him. Sadly, the fact he can’t consistently stay on the field is a problem. A big one.
NFL
numberfire.com

Devante Parker (hamstring) back at Dolphins practice Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. The Dolphins now have 21 days to activate Parker from injured reserve and add him to the active roster. They have their bye in Week 14, so they may opt to wait and send Parker back out there after that. Jaylen Waddle's target share may take a hit if Parker is back on the field for Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants.
NFL
Denver Post

NFL Week 13 2021 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Super Bowl is getting closer by the week! Last Sunday was a treat with the Broncos beating the Chargers by 28 to 13 following some excellent plays. It might be a bit harder this weekend against the Chiefs, but you know what they say about any given Sunday. There...
NFL
Dolphin Nation

Report: Phillip Lindsay misses Miami Dolphins practice with ankle injury

Momentum is on the Miami Dolphins’ side right now, and the squad is hoping to keep things rolling this weekend. Unfortunately, the health of Phillip Lindsay is something the Dolphins are going to have to monitor heading into Sunday. The 27-year-old reportedly wasn’t seen at practice on Thursday. It sounds like he’s dealing with an ankle injury.
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
Denver Post

See where surging Dolphins stand in AFC playoff picture

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) remarkably have not only salvaged their season after a 1-7 start, but have entered the hotly contested AFC playoff picture with five straight wins. With a suffocating defense and an improved Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have a shot at making the playoffs after their disastrous start — although they are considered a longshot. ESPN’s Football Power Index only gives the Dolphins a 4.6 percent chance to make the playoffs.
NFL
