It’s definitely a fun time of year to experiment with making cocktails, especially if you find yourself hosting a lot of Holiday get-togethers. My go-to this time of year is usually an Old Fashioned, or a whiskey or bourbon neat. My wife likes to drink red wine this time of year so I naturally wondered, how can I combine both? Turns out, there’s actually a Holiday beverage called a New York Sour that combines these delicious libations so I made one. It was the best of both worlds, very delicious and super easy to make. You could absolutely impress your friends my making them this at a Holiday party. Watch how to make it below!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO