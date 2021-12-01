ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter photo-removal policy aimed at improving privacy sparks concerns over misuse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter will no longer let its users publish private videos or images of other people without their consent, in a new policy expansion meant to prevent harassment and abuse on its platform. "Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person's privacy, and may lead...

Princeton University

Those pesky privacy policies: Lorrie Cranor

Does anyone actually read privacy policies? What’s in them, and why can’t we usually understand them?. On our second season finale, we’ll talk with Professor Lorrie Cranor, director of the CyLab Usable Privacy and Security Laboratory at Carnegie-Mellon University. The lab brings together more than 100 faculty from across campus to study security and privacy and help shape public policy in those areas. One of her specialties is how humans interact with security and privacy technologies, to make sure the mechanisms we build are not just secure in theory, but are actually things that we can use. Her TED Talk about password security has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. But today, we’ll talk about another pesky aspect of our digital lives – privacy policies, those mysterious terms and conditions we sign off on – often without reading them — before we can use an app on our smartphone or laptop.
mobileworldlive.com

WhatsApp updates privacy policy for users in Europe

WhatsApp updated its privacy policy for Europe in response to a massive fine issued by the Republic of Ireland’s data protection regulator for a lack of transparency over how the company processed user data. A WhatsApp representative told Mobile World Live the amended policy was implemented today (22 November), offering...
Daily Mail

Twitter bans sharing photos and videos of people without their permission and threatens to permanently suspend users who violate the new policy

Twitter announced an expansion to its private information policy on Tuesday that bans the sharing of 'private' photos and videos of people without their consent. If a user shares an image or video of another person, that person can contact Twitter to report it was posted without their permission and the social media platform will remove the media in question.
Pocket-lint.com

Twitter's new privacy rules mean you need permission to share photos of others

(Pocket-lint) - If you're thinking of making a meme out of an image or video of someone you've seen on Twitter and reshare it, you may need to think again. The social network has added a new line in its privacy policy that prohibits the sharing of private media without the permission of the subject.
AFP

Twitter admits policy 'errors' after far-right abuse

Twitter's new picture permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but US activists and researchers said Friday that far-right backers have employed it to protect themselves from scrutiny and to harass opponents. Even the social network admitted the roll out of the rules, which say anyone can ask Twitter to take down images of themselves posted without their consent, was marred by malicious reports and its teams' own errors. It was just the kind of trouble anti-racism advocates worried was coming after the policy was announced this week. Their concerns were quickly validated, with anti-extremism researcher Kristofer Goldsmith tweeting a screenshot of a far-right call-to-action circulating on Telegram: "Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter, things now unexpectedly work more in our favor."
houstonmirror.com

Twitter's new privacy rules aren't there for YOUR privacy

A new policy by Twitter that promises to ban private photos and videos of private individuals is just another attempt by big media to prevent legitimate investigations of prominent people. "In an effort to reduce the possible harassment experienced by women, minorities, and activists, Twitter has decided to create a...
Reason.com

Twitter's New 'Privacy' Policy Could Destroy Its Value for Decentralized Citizen Journalism

In the halcyon days when people were still optimistic about social media's power to do good in the world, they would point to moments like the "Arab Spring"—a time when private citizens regularly used Twitter as a tool to report accurately on what was happening under tyrannical regimes. Even in less geopolitically fraught situations, many incidents of police abuse and other crimes, both official and unofficial, have been recorded by citizen-journalists on their phones' cameras. That, for example, was how we saw the murder of George Floyd: from bystander video, not carefully vetted professional media.
soyacincau.com

Twitter mistakenly suspends accounts after extremists abuse new privacy policy

Twitter recently updated their privacy policy and banned sharing media of private individuals without consent. This means that you can ask Twitter to remove someone’s tweet if it includes a photo or video of you, if you didn’t give permission. The policy’s wording was a little vague though, allowing tweets to stay up if they “add value to public discourse”.
The Independent

Twitter’s new photo policy abused by white nationalists to hide their identities

Twitter mistakenly suspended numerous accounts after right-wing activists took advantage of a change in its photo policy.The company introduced a new rule that allowed someone whose photo or video was tweeted without consent to request it to be taken down.Far-right activists and white supremacists quickly began urging followers to file reports against accounts that monitor the actions of neo-Nazis and record those attending hate rallies.One anti-fascist researcher Gwen Snyder had her account suspended after someone reported a 2019 tweet of her showing a local mayoral candidate alongside the extremist group the Proud Boys.“Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter,...
International Business Times

fox40jackson.com

Fox News

