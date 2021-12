Winds of over 130km per hour are set to batter the island on Tuesday with a red weather warning in place as Storm Barra approaches.Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Cork and Kerry have been hit with a red warning, while an orange level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.#StormBarra will bring disruptive weather to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with impacts from severe, damaging winds as well as heavy rain. #Wind and #rain warnings are in place across Ireland ⚠️🍃☔️Read more...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO