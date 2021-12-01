ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg looking to get back to winning ways against Huntington in AAA State Final

By Allif Karim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9Lgn_0dBa2idC00

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs are one win away from hoisting the 2021 AAA State Title, as they prepare to face the Huntington Highlanders.

“It’s just really good for the kids to be able to play out the playoffs, and be able to play a championship game on the field.” said Head Coach Britt Sherman, “It’s really exciting for them, it really helps out their mental health, and being with their teammates, and being on bus rides, and just to get back to normal a little bit.”

“Personally, I used to go to Spring Mills, so I never got to go to Wheeling.” said Jacob , “But for my first time, I’m ready. And for the guys below me, and for all the other classes, I want to see y’all out here next year.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Super Six finals were canceled last season for the 2020 season. Now, Martinsburg have a chance to win their first title since 2019, their ninth in 11 years.

The Bulldogs have averaged about 45 points this season on offense, including a 21-0 win over Bridgeport in the state semifinals, to lock up their spot in the AAA state final.

“We have to be efficient at whatever we do.” said Sherman, “Whether it’s a short passing game, if we throw the ball deep, screen game, running the ball.”

Defensively, the Highlanders have allowed less than 21 points on average to their opponents this season; highlighting a tough challenge for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

“Their linebackers are very, very athletic.” said senior center Jakob Zittle, “Their defensive line can come off the ball, and they blitz a lot. They like to cause confusion up front, and make you mess up, up front.”

“They are really, really good on defense.” said Sherman, “They don’t give up many points, so we have to make the most of every possession.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Linganore prepare for No. 2 Northern Patriots in 3A State Final

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – With the hopes of capping off an undefeated season on a perfect note, the Linganore Lancers prepare to overcome No. 2 Northern Patriots in the 3A State Final. This is Linganore’s fourth consecutive appearance in the state final, with their last taste of success coming in 2017. On the opposite […]
NEW MARKET, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Education
Martinsburg, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Education
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
WDVM 25

Maryland go bowling with Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins will go bowling with the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl, on December 29th, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. This is Maryland’s first bowl game since 2016. “We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland fall to Northwestern in Manning’s coaching debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With just a little over 35 seconds left in regulation; fans in the Xfinity Center steadily poured out of the arena, as the Maryland Terrapins lose their first Big Ten matchup of the season to Northwestern, 67-61, in interim Head Coach, Danny Manning’s debut. In his first press conference as […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Mental Health#Aaa State Title#Spring Mills#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Washington defense beginning to find rhythm during three game winning streak

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team is making moves in the NFC. After starting the season 2-6, Washington has now won three straight, and are currently the #7 seed in the playoffs. During the winning streak, the offense has been more efficient, however, it’s the defense that has really […]
NFL
WDVM 25

Maryland fight through tough Miami Hurricanes, win 84-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite committing 16 turnovers, the Maryland Terrapins survive a tough Miami Hurricanes team, winning 84-72 to get back in the win column. “We knew what to expect.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “Obviously in the path with these battles against Miami, knew they were going to come in here really […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy