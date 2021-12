Two of the best players in recent memory at Purdue will leave West Lafayette for the professional ranks when the season ends – and maybe sooner than that. Wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis plan to end their Purdue careers after three seasons and enter the NFL Draft, where they will likely be early-round selections, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm announced this afternoon. Brohm said neither player has made a decision about playing in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Dec. 30.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO