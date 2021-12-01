Tutoring Expert Marc Hoberman: Overcoming Adversity with Educator and Author Marc Hoberman-CEO of Grade Success Education

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul business law clinic is working towards building our local economies one female entrepreneur at a time. The law clinic matches current law students with women from across the city, providing necessary legal advice counseling and business expertise – all at an affordable cost. Afenya Montgomery noted that the iCAN Collective is one of the many new businesses to grow from this collaboration. “We’re all about pairing diverse entrepreneurs – people of color, primarily Black women – to resources and information to build their businesses,” Montgomery said. In her quest to help get others’ ideas off the ground, Afenya...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO