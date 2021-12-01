Over 600 Jobs Up For Grabs At San Diego County Schools

Photo: Getty Images

More than 600 jobs at San Diego County School districts will be up for grabs during a job fair Saturday, December 4, in Point Loma.

According to KGTV , there will be positions from substitute teachers to after-school program staff, bus drivers , campus supervisors, child nutrition assistants, food service professions, instructional aides and assistants, maintenance workers, health clerks, noon duty supervisors, and nurses.

Over 29 districts will be set up at the job fair , with some even doing on-the-spot interviews.

According to the Executive Director of teacher effectiveness and preparation for the San Diego County Office of Education, Sheiveh Jones , the hiring fair comes amid a substitute teacher shortage.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible and at the same time be very supportive of folks who are interested, so they're not left wondering what their next steps are," Jones told KGTV .

The pay for substitutes ranges from $150 to $300 per day, given the demand. Jones said prior to the pandemic, the pay was $120 per day.

People who want to attend can pre-register for three different time slots on Saturday: 8:00 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. , 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. , and noon to 1:45 P.M.

The fair will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center at 2600 Laning Road in San Diego.