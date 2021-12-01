Funeral home will offer hybrid annual remembrance service: 'We're glad to have people back'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Like many others, Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights had to get creative and offer virtual ceremonies during the pandemic.

“We've had to turn to some technology we've never thought we'd ever had to use in the past,” said funeral director John Glueckert, Jr.

Each year, the northwest suburban funeral home hosts a holiday remembrance ceremony to honor those who’ve passed away.

Last year’s event was entirely virtual due to COVID-19 safety mitigations in place then.

This year, Glueckert Funeral Home will host its first-ever hybrid remembrance service.

“We're glad to have people back,” Glueckert said. “We had a lot of people asking about it this year, if they could come back and so we're excited to be doing this again — live.”

Elements of the ceremony will still be live-streamed, including interactive songs and scripture readings. But Glueckert tells WBBM Newsradio being together in-person is a big part of saying goodbye.

“These are families that are in the same situation; facing a holiday, oftentimes the first year with the loss of a loved one, supporting each other,” he said. “And that's a kind of a key component for those that are attending — the support and the camaraderie.”

More than 170 people have RSVP’d to attend in-person on Saturday, December 4th at 4 p.m.

The remembrance ceremony will also be live streamed at GlueckertFH.com and the video will remain online throughout December.