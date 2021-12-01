'The Five' react to CNN's suspension of Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed. In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO