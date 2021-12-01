Patriots waive rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, but he could return

The Patriots have made a few moves with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin this week.

On Monday, the Michigan product was designated to return from injured reserve and then on Wednesday he was waived, but according to ESPN's Mike Reiss if he clears waivers he should return on the practice squad.

Nordin impressed over the summer, but Nick Folk ultimately won the job and has been very solid this season. It seems like the team was impressed with what it saw and would like to work with him in the future.

In addition, the Patriots released cornerback Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad after being signed Tuesday.

The Patriots are preparing to travel to Buffalo and take on the Bills Monday night.