Patriots waive rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, but he could return

By Ryan Hannable
 6 days ago

The Patriots have made a few moves with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin this week.

On Monday, the Michigan product was designated to return from injured reserve and then on Wednesday he was waived, but according to ESPN's Mike Reiss if he clears waivers he should return on the practice squad.

Nordin impressed over the summer, but Nick Folk ultimately won the job and has been very solid this season. It seems like the team was impressed with what it saw and would like to work with him in the future.

In addition, the Patriots released cornerback Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad after being signed Tuesday.

The Patriots are preparing to travel to Buffalo and take on the Bills Monday night.

NESN

Patriots Place Running Back On COVID List, Designate Kicker To Return

The New England Patriots on Monday placed running back J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL transaction wire. Taylor, who has been a healthy inactive for four of the Patriots’ last five games, is the third Patriots player to land on COVID reserve this season. Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu both missed the team’s Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, after being placed on the list in October.
CBS Boston

Patriots Cut Quinn Nordin From Practice Squad, But He May Be Back Soon

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots released Quinn Nordin from their practice squad on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old kicker could be back soon. The undrafted rookie free agent will now go through the waiver process, and if he isn’t claimed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss says that Nordin will likely land back on the New England practice squad. Nordin, who was up and down during his college days at Michigan, made the 53-man roster after an interesting preseason. He hit all three of his field goal attempts in the preseason opener, but then went 1-for-2 while missing two of his four PATs in preseason game...
Pats Pulpit

Quinn Nordin clears waivers, expected to join Patriots’ practice squad

Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin cleared waivers and is expected to continue with the New England Patriots on the practice squad, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The 23-year-old Michigan product had his 21-day return window open on Tuesday prior to being placed on waivers amid a series of transactions on Wednesday.
Michigan State
The Spun

New England Patriots Released Kicker On Wednesday

The New England Patriots made a notable move at the kicker position on Wednesday. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the team waived rookie place kicker Quinn Nordin just one day after he was designated to return from the injured reserve. As an undrafted rookie out of...
NESN

Bill Belichick Shares Update On Two Newly Healthy Patriots Rookies

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two members of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class made surprise returns to the practice field Tuesday. Linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (sixth round) both practiced for the first time since being placed on the non-football injury list before training camp. McGrone...
Mike Reiss
Quinn Nordin
Boston Herald

Two Patriots rookies make season debut at practice Tuesday

The Patriots’ rookie class has already been hailed as one of the franchise’s best in years. On Tuesday, it received another boost. Fifth-round rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone and sixth-round rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe participated in their first regular-season practice of the year. Both players started this season on the team’s Non-Football Injury list due to injuries they sustained before being drafted. McGrone tore his left ACL a year ago in college, while Bledsoe suffered a wrist injury last January.
AL.com

Da’Shawn Hand returns to IR, Carson Tinker waived in NFL

Three Alabama alumni were taken out of action in the NFL on Tuesday. The Detroit Lions put defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived long snapper Carson Tinker and the Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on reserve/COVID-19. Hand heads to IR for the...
985thesportshub.com

Patriots host free agent kicker for workout

For the last few weeks, the Patriots had been keeping a kicker on their practice squad in rookie Riley Patterson. However, Riley Patterson was signed by the Lions last week. Are the Patriots planning on filling is spot with the player he replaced in Detroit?. On Wednesday, the Patriots hosted...
Pats Pulpit

Patriots reportedly host recent Lions kicker Ryan Santoso for workout

The New England Patriots hosted kicker Ryan Santoso for a workout on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Santoso, 26, entered the league with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was waived by the organization last week after rookie kicker Riley Patterson was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.
Yardbarker

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn returns to practice in non-contact jersey

Behind the surprisingly strong play of then-starting quarterback Sam Darnold, the Carolina Panthers started the 2021 NFL season 3-0. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers defense allowed just 30 points over the first three contests. The hot start seems like a distant memory for some Carolina fans, as the team followed up the 3-0 start with four straight losses and six defeats in the last eight tries.
The Eagle-Tribune

Titans waive future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson ahead of Patriots game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A very famous face among NFL fans won’t be suiting up against the New England Patriots this Sunday. The Tennessee Titans have waived 2012 NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson after three games in a flurry of roster moves Tuesday. The Titans signed running...
New England Patriots
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Christian Barmore is ‘one-of-a-kind guy:’ Get to know ‘goofy’ rookie that’s been terrorizing opposing QBs

FOXBOROUGH — A chuckle, a pause, and then a genuine compliment. That’s been the reaction from Patriots defensive leaders when asked about rookie Christian Barmore. “Barmore is like a straight —” Devin McCourty stopped. “He’ll be sitting over there and he’ll just be staring at you and you’ll just start laughing.”
