ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Volunteers needed at charities amid holiday season

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNNCN_0dBZzpZ800

WHO 13 NEWS – The holiday season means non-profit organizations are in need of volunteers.

For example, the Johnston Partnership posted a plea for help on its Facebook page .

The food pantry and clothing closet has plenty of items right now. What it needs are people to hand them out.

Program Director Andrea Cook said the pandemic has made that particularly challenging. She wants people to know that volunteering just an hour makes a difference.

“If we did not have enough volunteers, it would be at a point where we either wouldn’t feel safe or we would just have to serve less people and turn people away which we don’t want to do,” Cook said.

There are lots of organizations that need volunteers right now. That’s why the United Way of Central Iowa created the “ Holiday Helping Hand Guide ” for people to see all the opportunities at different charities in the metro.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Volunteers needed for gift wrappers to benefit local charity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit, the Greenbriar Children’s Center, asks the community for volunteers to help them with their holiday gift wrapping project. According to the organization, Shoppers at the Oglethorpe Mall will be able tobring their gifts to a Greenbriar’s kiosk at the mall and have their gifts wrapped, in exchange for a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtvy.com

Salvation Army in need on volunteers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is struggling to find volunteer bell ringers for the month of November. Without them, meeting their yearly fundraising goal will not be possible. Any one can volunteer. Captain Deanne Jones said churches, businesses, families or individuals can volunteer. She suggest for people to...
DOTHAN, AL
thekatynews.com

Houston Children’s Charity to Distribute Holiday Cheer and Over 80,000 Toys to Families in Need

Volunteers and Toy Donations Needed this Holiday Season. Houston Children’s Charity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children, will again be distributing 80,000 toys to 20,000 children through its Adopt-A-Family and Toy Distribution program this holiday season. The Adopt-A-Family Program...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
huntingdondailynews.com

Volunteers still needed

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign continues onward as ringers can now be found outside of Walmart in Smithfield Township. Salvation Army Captain Phil Bender says that the campaign is going well, but they are in need of more volunteers to help man the kettles. The Red Kettle Campaign launched...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WRDW-TV

Local food bank prepares for holiday amid growing need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get further into fall and approach winter, people without homes face even more challenges. So how are local organizations responding to this increased need?. Golden Harvest Food Bank serves more than 175 partner agencies and supplies food for homeless shelters and soup kitchens. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Holiday Season#Weather#Charity#The Johnston Partnership
wnypapers.com

Volunteers needed for bell ringing

If you enjoy spreading holiday cheer, you might be just the person that the Grand Island Rotary Club is looking for to volunteer as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle fundraising campaign. According to Sherry Taylor Miller, president of the Grand Island Rotary Club, “The demand...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Norman Transcript

Giving Back: Charities in need

To those in need during the holidays, a little bit can mean a lot, charity directors in the Norman community say. As Norman residents prepare to give back to the community ahead of the Christmas holiday season, several charities are in need of donations and volunteers, according to their directors.
NORMAN, OK
newsy.com

Local Barber Gives Back To Community In Need Amid Holidays

Everything in life has a cost. But at Legoheadz Barber Saloon, what's most important — is also what comes free. "We saw a need and we tried to fill it," owner Marlon Brown said. "I'm blessed right now. I came from a place in my life to even be where I'm at right now is a miracle in itself. If not God's grace, I wouldn't be here. I’m always trying to give back as much as possible.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Savannah Tribune

Savannah African Art Museum Seeks Volunteer Docents Ahead Of Holiday Season

Savannah African Art Museum is looking for eager docents and volunteers with good communication skills to assist with daily operations at the museum in the historic Thomas Square Streetcar District. This is a wonderful opportunity for those interested in learning and teaching the history and art of West and Central Africa. As the holiday season nears, donating time and energy in an educational capacity is a wonderful way to give back to the community. Additionally, SAAM’s leaders are seeking volunteer docents who have some fluency in American Sign Language.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox13news.com

Boat captains, volunteers, business owners hold holiday fish fry for those in need

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Many people celebrate Thanksgiving by giving thanks. But "giving" and "thanks" can happen any day of the year. The night before Thanksgiving, a group of boat captains and volunteers shared their gifts from the sea with more than 150 people in need. They held a fish fry, piling plates high with seafood and other hot side dishes.
CLEARWATER, FL
franklintownnews.com

FISH of Franklin: Volunteers Needed!

FISH of Franklin is an organization that provides rides to Franklin residents who need help getting to their medical appointments. You can help! Volunteers aged 21 and over are needed to:. • Drive Franklin residents to medical appointments; or. • Check phone lines Monday through Friday and match requests with...
FRANKLIN, MA
shorelinemedia.net

GRONSTAL: Remember those in need during holiday season

This is my favorite time of the year for so many reasons. I love the lights aglow at night, the festive colors all around. Walking downtown listening to the music in the shops that remind us that it is the most wonderful time of the year. Unfortunately, that is not...
LUDINGTON, MI
Wicked Local

West Side volunteer enjoys helping Mansfield families in need each holiday

The Journal News Independent is continuing its support of the West Side Benevolent Circle’s holiday gift drive this year through its Gifts of Hope campaign. Over the next few weeks, the Journal News will share stories about West Side and its work, collect donations and publish names of donors. Donations, made out to West Side Benevolent Circle, may be sent care of Journal News Independent staff writer Donna Whitehead, PO Box 668, Wrentham, MA 02093. Please note the address has changed because not all our editorial offices have reopened during the pandemic.
MANSFIELD, MA
yonkerstimes.com

Chelsea’s Charity: 12 Year Old Mt. Vernon Native Needs Your Help to Give Back for the Holidays

For the past three years, 12 year old Chelsea Pharie has given back to others in our area by raising funds and collecting donations to provide art kits and toys, and is asking for your help to put a smile on a few more faces this holiday season. Chelsea lived in Mount Vernon for 9 years before moving to Danbury, and her father’s barbershop school is still there.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
FOX 21 Online

Winter Village In Need of Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the annual Winter Village Festival won’t be held at Glensheen this year. The DECC will be hosting the upcoming festival this weekend instead. Now in its 6th year, staff at the DECC call the Winter Village event the perfect time to shop and...
DULUTH, MN
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy