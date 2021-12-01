Volunteers needed at charities amid holiday season

WHO 13 NEWS – The holiday season means non-profit organizations are in need of volunteers.

For example, the Johnston Partnership posted a plea for help on its Facebook page .

The food pantry and clothing closet has plenty of items right now. What it needs are people to hand them out.

Program Director Andrea Cook said the pandemic has made that particularly challenging. She wants people to know that volunteering just an hour makes a difference.

“If we did not have enough volunteers, it would be at a point where we either wouldn’t feel safe or we would just have to serve less people and turn people away which we don’t want to do,” Cook said.

There are lots of organizations that need volunteers right now. That’s why the United Way of Central Iowa created the “ Holiday Helping Hand Guide ” for people to see all the opportunities at different charities in the metro.

