ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Borrego: Counting On Veterans to Step Up Defensively

By jmarlow5
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjVix_0dBZzidH00

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

The Charlotte Hornets continue to be one of the more pleasing surprises in the NBA and are one of the more entertaining teams to watch in the league as well. Currently sitting at 13-10, the young team looks poised to make a return to the NBA postseason, hopefully, this team avoiding the Play-In Tournament, where last season they got bounced by the Indiana Pacers. They are currently coming off back-to-back losses to the Rockets and the Bulls, where they gave up a combined 279 points. Not ideal to say the least. Injuries have hindered this team at times this season, which has affected their play on the defensive end of the floor. Head coach James Borrego joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today for his weekly visit, and when asked about fixing the defensive woes he replied: “I’m going to look at the experienced guys. They’ve been in this league, and they’ve guarded before in the past.” The vets he’s meaning our Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, including Miles Bridges as well, all quality, capable defenders, when healthy, and committed to competing on that end of the floor. For this team to reach its fullest potential, they’ll need to evolve on the defensive end, which is why Borrego has harped on the defense since the season started, over a month ago. They’ll get a chance tonight to take a step in the right direction, as they are in Milwaukee to take on the defending NBA champions.

Comments / 0

Related
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Hornets HC James Borrego – Home Crowd is Beneficial for Young Team

This afternoon, Nick and Stan welcomed on Hornets head coach James Borrego, as they were live from their annual Cornucopia event. The conversation started talking about the team's growth on the defensive end of the floor and then transitioned into the home-court advantage this team has had this season. Borrego said: "There's a pride about our home court that we're building, and I can't say that's been here from day one since I got here. The crowd played a huge role in the Hornet's last two wins, over the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, both franchises with passionate fanbases. The Hornets are currently on a four-game homestand and are 4-2 overall in the Spectrum Center this season.
NBA
At The Hive

James Borrego: Charlotte Hornets need to “fight and claw every single night”

The Eastern Conference is more competitive this year than it has been in a long time. There are 13 different teams who could legitimately end up in the play-in, and in turn, the playoffs. Luckily, this also happens to be the year that the Charlotte Hornets are looking to make a jump. However, the competitive balance means that they are going to be forced to fight that much harder to earn their first playoff appearance in five seasons.
NBA
At The Hive

James Borrego: Season has been “a grind” for the Hornets so far

After the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Houston Rockets last night, James Borrego, Miles Bridges, and Terry Rozier spoke to the media. The common theme between all three pressers was that the Rockets killed them from deep. It was a three-point barrage that Charlotte simply could not stop. The game was a true slugfest on the offensive end.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
James Borrego
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Bo Thompson: Crossing the Streams with Brett Winterble

WBT afternoon host Brett Winterble joins Bo Thompson reacting to what was likely the greatest regular-season sports day in Charlotte history Sunday as the Cam-Is-Back Carolina Panthers won 34-10 over the Arizona Cardinals and the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Golden State Warriors 106-102 at the hive, new polling numbers put former President Trump far ahead of other probable GOP rivals in an Iowa caucus, and President Biden's plummeting poll numbers.
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: It’s Not Time For the Hornets to Panic Yet

Even with the issues the Hornets have had on this road trip so far, though, Farber told the Mac Attack that it's not time to panic just yet. "I still feel good about the way Charlotte is playing overall," he said. "The schedule has not been kind; the Hornets at this point in the season have played more games and more road games than any other team in the NBA, so this has not been an easy stretch. They are going to even out in the end, the schedule will become more favorable on the back end and if the Hornets can weather this storm and continue to play in this manner, I feel good about where Charlotte sits."
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Gerry V: Defensive Adjustments Behind Hornets Win Streak

The Hornets continued their hot streak on Wednesday night, taking down the Washington Wizards, 97-87, giving them their fourth straight win overall and their second consecutive win over a conference leader. While the Hornets scoring has dropped to an average of 106.3 points per game during the win streak, the Hornets defense has cranked it up on the defensive end of the floor, allowing just 98.3 points per game to opponents during that span.
NBA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza at Boxing Match

Kawhi Leonard has come out of his shell ever since moving to Los Angeles. Most recently, he was spotted at the Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight at Staples Center. Some footage was sent to AllClippers showing Leonard sharing a few laughs with Lakers players Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza before the match started; also in attendance at the event was Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Rockets#Wilson Norfleet
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: The Wizards Are Ahead of Schedule and Present Tough Test

The Charlotte Hornets entered last Wednesday's game with the Memphis Grizzlies on a five game losing streak and were in need of a win to get something out of the road trip. Since that point, they have responded to real off three straight wins including a huge win at home over the Warriors on Sunday. Radio voice of the Hornets, Sam Farber, joined the Mac Attack earlier today to talk about the win and pointed to a big second half from one of the veterans in this one.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers looking to trade for former lottery pick

It’s no secret that at least as of right now, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are not exactly looking like the championship-caliber team many believed they were going to be prior to the start of the season. With the trade deadline fast approaching, it appears that LA could be looking to shake things up within their squad as rumors have now emerged about a potential former lottery pick trade target.
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Brian Geisinger: Hornets Have Exceeded My Expectations Early On

After last season, where the Charlotte Hornets made the NBA Play-In Tournament, expectations for this season were to make the NBA playoffs, but as a top six in the Eastern Conference. As of today, they are currently spotted in the fifth seed in the East and have scored impressive wins over the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Washington Wizards twice.  To talk about the Hornet's fast start, Brian Geisinger joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and when asked about their first 20 games, Geisinger replied: "They've exceeded my expectations a little bit." Geisinger would go on talk...
NBA
Pioneer Press

Timberwolves’ defense takes a step back in loss to Hornets

With five straight wins and a defensive rating fourth in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves had legitimate reasons for feeling confident heading into Charlotte on Friday. One game – and a lot 3-pointers from the Hornets – stalled any momentum and confidence for Minnesota. Charlotte converted a season-high 23 3s...
NBA
Andover Townsman

Defense steps to the fore for Marshall

The Marshall men’s basketball team has been known for its offense during Dan D’Antoni’s tenure on the sidelines for the Thundering Herd, but this season’s team has shown an ability to cause problems for the opposition with its defense — especially when it comes to protecting the rim. If MU...
BASKETBALL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

35
Followers
109
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy