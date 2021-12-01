ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Alarming’ teacher report shows spike in educator vacancies in South Carolina

By Matt Fortin
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCEfN_0dBZzBhQ00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An annual report tracking the supply and demand of South Carolina’s educators saw the highest number of vacancies since the report started 20 years ago.

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, or CERRA, released its latest Educator Supply and Demand report this week.

“Extraordinarily alarming is the word I keep using,” South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East said. “Because we started the school year with over 1000 vacancies.”

The report said showed 1,060 vacancies across the state among teaching and service positions. That’s an increase of more than 50 percent over last year and the highest amount since the report started in 2001. There were about 930 more teachers than last year that did not return to a position in the same district.

“Plenty of teachers say this will be their last year,” East said. “So if we don’t do something, next year’s numbers could be even higher than this year’s.”

Horry County Schools said middle- and high-school math positions are among the hardest to fill.

“Because of the ESSER funds, 20% had to be used for learning loss, so a way of doing that is to hire additional interventionists,” HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. “And so you’re adding positions on top of positions that are unable to be filled. So those numbers may be skewed a bit because you’re increasing your staffing.”

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement that the report should be a wake-up call for decision-makers. In addition to supporting salary increases, the state Department of Education also supports providing teachers protected planning time, increasing money teachers get for supplies, and other measures.

East said compensation is just one piece of the puzzle. Teachers’ workload must be addressed, she said.

“Even during this pandemic, we have not taken one thing off teachers’ plates,” East said. “All we’ve done is add to it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach Rotary Club announces 5 Teacher of the Year winners

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Rotary Club on Monday announced its winners for Teacher of the Year. The winners were Jessica Miller from Myrtle Beach Middle School, Tiffany Sellers from the Academy for Arts, Science and Technology, Tori Devita from Myrtle Beach Primary School, Jessica Davis from Myrtle Beach Elementary School, and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina sees record-breaking weekly unemployment claims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The latest unemployment numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce show a record-breaking amount of filed claims over the week of Thanksgiving. SCDEW has been reporting weekly initial claims since 1987. For the week ending on Nov. 27, it reported 776 claims. Not only is that the […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Horry County leaders take close look at staffing, revenue sources during budget retreat

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County held its fall budget retreat Thursday and county officials gave a sweeping look at where the county stands on several ongoing efforts- everything from road projects to staffing. The updates came before council members began to plan for the next fiscal year’s budget. Assistant county administrator Barry Spivey painted […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcs
WBTW News13

Substitute offered weed to Myrtle Beach students while teaching, made ‘inappropriate’ contact during class, police say

Editor’s note: This story contains profanity, which has been edited. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former substitute teacher was given a $60,776 bond Thursday after police said she made “inappropriate physical contact” with a student while working in a classroom at Myrtle Beach High School and invited students to her home to smoke weed. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach to receive autism supportive designation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town employees will all be participating in a certification training, allowing them to better communicate with and serve families of autism. Proclaiming The Town as an Autism Friendly Destination in January 2016, Surfside Beach has continually supported the Champion Autism Network (CAN) and the families it serves. “This […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

How the Supreme Court’s opinion on Mississippi’s abortion law could impact South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a Mississippi abortion case that could impact nearly half the United States with similar legislation. In February, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a fetal heartbeat bill into law. This would make it illegal for a woman to get an abortion […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBTW News13

Horry County begins planning for RIDE IV infrastructure upgrades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders are beginning to make plans for the next phase of infrastructure upgrades known as RIDE IV. The road-improvement projects are funded by voter-approved penny sales taxes collected over the course of several years. The sales tax funding RIDE III accounts for a projected $592 million and expires […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

2K+
Followers
469
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy