New Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables has long been seen as a potential head coaching candidate, and he's now at last made that jump after leaving his post on Clemson's staff to take over in Norman. Venables passed up on at least one previous major coaching opportunity too, as he revealed during his introductory press conference Monday that he turned down the Auburn head coaching vacancy last December, citing concerns with alignment.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO