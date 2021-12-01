Chris Cuomo says suspension from CNN is 'embarrassing'
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed his suspension from the network for the first time on Wednesday. On his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, Chris Cuomo called the suspension "embarrassing," but said he understands why it...
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother. The woman's lawyer released a statement Sunday. The woman’s complaint became...
CNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily...
Chris Cuomo will be ending his daily SiriusXM radio show, he said on Monday.
“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.”
“Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air,” a spokesperson for the satellite radio...
CNN President Jeff Zucker previously appeared to downplay now-terminated nighttime anchor Chris Cuomo's conduct involving his embattled brother, former New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In comments from May -- when Chris Cuomo was found to have advised his brother as the popular Democrat was embroiled in increasing allegations of...
A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
"The Five" responded Tuesday to new details that emerged in the Andrew Cuomo investigation showing that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was more closely involved in advising him in his scandals than previously known. CNN announced Tuesday evening it was suspending the "Cuomo Prime Time" host "indefinitely." "My theory...
The hosts of "The View" lit into CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday following the release of transcripts that revealed he had a bigger role than first reported serving as an unofficial adviser to his brother during his sexual harassment scandal, with the exception of Sunny Hostin. The left-wing host, who...
Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
Anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he was embarrassed by CNN’s decision to suspend him indefinitely for his efforts earlier this year to help his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, stave off a mounting sexual harassment scandal. In his first public remarks on CNN’s decision, Cuomo, speaking...
Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed.
In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...
CNN’s prominent female staffers have remained publicly silent on embattled host Chris Cuomo over his extensive involvement in defending his big brother amid his sexual harassment scandal. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, D., released transcripts and exhibits from her investigation into now-former New York Gov. Andrew...
