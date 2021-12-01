ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Director bought hot tub, NBA tickets with $337,000 stolen from school, TN auditor says

By Hayley Fowler
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to $400,000 in funds disappeared from a charter school in Tennessee over the course of nearly five years, according to state auditors. Now three former officials are accused of siphoning the money for their personal use. A grand jury in Shelby County, Tennessee, indicted Corey Johnson, Robert Williams...

www.tri-cityherald.com

NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
State
Tennessee State
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested on charges of carjacking, attempted murder

Diamond Nicole Cromarty, 22, was arrested this evening on a warrant following investigation of a sworn complaint regarding a carjacking and stabbing. According to the sworn complaint, at 8:00 p.m. on November 9, the victim was approached by a young black female while she was depositing her rent in the 3100 block of NW 13th Street. The young woman was riding a bicycle and reportedly approach the victim and said, “Ma’am, could you please help me? I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go, and I haven’t eaten anything.” The victim believed the young woman to be about 15 years old, so she offered her a ride to McDonald’s, but the young woman said she didn’t like McDonald’s and asked to be taken to Wendy’s instead. While on the way to Wendy’s, the victim started to feel like something wasn’t right, and she decided to go to the Family Dollar at NE 23rd Avenue and NE 9th Street to try to get the young woman out of her car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Fresno Bee

Student arrested after joyride in stolen school bus, Oklahoma cops say

A student accused of hopping behind the wheel of a school bus and taking it on a joyride has been arrested, according to Oklahoma authorities. Police got a call Tuesday, Nov. 30, about a bus that was taken from the parking lot at Stillwater High School, FOX23 News reported. Witnesses recalled seeing the bus as it pulled away from the school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Michael Jones
Tri-City Herald

Man making bogus bomb threats to schools, hospital is arrested in Missouri, feds say

Bogus bomb threats to Oregon schools, a hospital and a judge were called in by a man in Missouri, where he was later arrested, officials say. Sean Case McGinley, 40, has since been indicted by a federal grand jury “with four counts of making interstate threats involving explosives and four counts of conveying false information and hoaxes about destructive devices,” according to a Thursday, Dec. 2 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the District of Oregon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday to turn themselves in after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said. The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. But the Crumbleys's lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety," the parents "are returning to the area to be arraigned." Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
#Nba Tickets#Memphis Grizzlies#Charter Schools#Auditor#Hot Tub#Nba#Tn#Board#Mcclatchy News
Tri-City Herald

Human remains found in submerged truck of man missing since 2018, Kentucky officials say

More than three years after a Kentucky man went missing, officials believe his body has been located. Chaos Divers, a diving team based out of Harrisburg, Illinois, helped unlock the most important piece of the case when they found a license plate in a McCreary County pond on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to a coroner’s report. The plate belonged to the truck of Jeff Anthony Shepherd, who was 30 when he went missing in 2018, officials say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tn.gov

Nearly $400,000 Stolen from Memphis Area Charter School

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictments of Corey Johnson, Robert Williams, and Michael Jones. All three men held leadership positions at the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (MAHS) charter school within the jurisdiction of the Shelby County School System. MAHS serves students in grades 6 through 12.
MEMPHIS, TN
Macon Telegraph

News-Democrat

