Director bought hot tub, NBA tickets with $337,000 stolen from school, TN auditor says

Diamond Nicole Cromarty, 22, was arrested this evening on a warrant following investigation of a sworn complaint regarding a carjacking and stabbing. According to the sworn complaint, at 8:00 p.m. on November 9, the victim was approached by a young black female while she was depositing her rent in the 3100 block of NW 13th Street. The young woman was riding a bicycle and reportedly approach the victim and said, “Ma’am, could you please help me? I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go, and I haven’t eaten anything.” The victim believed the young woman to be about 15 years old, so she offered her a ride to McDonald’s, but the young woman said she didn’t like McDonald’s and asked to be taken to Wendy’s instead. While on the way to Wendy’s, the victim started to feel like something wasn’t right, and she decided to go to the Family Dollar at NE 23rd Avenue and NE 9th Street to try to get the young woman out of her car.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO