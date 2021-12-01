ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl Channels David Lee Roth in Latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Cover

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl and producer/frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin have released their fourth cover as part of the 2021 installment of “The Hanukkah Sessions.”. In honor of night four of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin released a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump.” The cover comes complete with a video that clearly takes some inspiration...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
openculture.com

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s “Jump,” Celebrating David Lee Roth, One of the Hardest Rocking Jews, on the Fourth Night of Hannukah

For the second year in a row, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have launched The Hanukkah Sessions, a festive music series where they cover a song–one for each night of Hanukkah–originally created by a Jewish musician. For the fourth night of Hanukkah this year, they celebrate “quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth” with a rollicking version of Van Halen’s “Jump.” To watch their other celebratory tracks, click here.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Takes On Amy Winehouse For 'Hanukkah Sessions'

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin enlisted a very special guest for the fifth night of their Hanukkah Sessions. The duo performed with Dave's daughter Violet, who took on Amy Winehouse's "Take The Box." The 15-year-old sang (and slayed) while her dad sat behind the drum kit and Kurstin played keys. Their were also two backup singers.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow?

He does it once a year during a special “session” to pay homage to certain artists during this time of year, so you have to check out Dave Grohl, from the Foo Fighters, covering Vegas headliner Barry Manilow. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have a sample for ya and to be honest…it sounds pretty good!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adler
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Keith Moon
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Robbin Crosby
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Alice Cooper
963kklz.com

December 6: A Day In Rolling Stones History

Considering their 50+ year career, it’s not surprising that some major events in Rolling Stones history may fall on the same date, but December 6 marks the anniversary of three very important moments. 1968 – Release of Beggars Banquet. This album kicked off one of the greatest sequences of albums...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Foo Fighters & Dee Gees Rock Vegas!

The Foo Fighters and their alter-ego disco band, The Dee Gees took over Dolby Live at Park MGM! 3 hours of good ‘ol rock and disco! All your favorite hits were done with a few covers thrown in! Then the atmosphere changed as they pumped out disco hits from their disco alter-ego’s, The Dee Gees! There wasn’t a person not dancing all night!
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Hard Rock#Rock Stars#Jews#Jewish#Copacabana#History Channel#Guns N
963kklz.com

Elton John and Ed Sheeran Release Holiday Track ‘Merry Christmas’

Elton John and Ed Sheeran have released their new, fun holiday track “Merry Christmas.”. Embedded below, the track comes with a cheerful video full of holiday cheer. Best of all, all proceeds from the song will be split between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Cop That Shut Down Beatles Rooftop Concert Has No Regrets

One of the cops who shut down The Beatles’ rooftop concert said he has no regrets cutting the now-classic concert short. The concert in its entirety is the culmination of the new documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which premiered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Disney+. In an interview with the U.K’s Daily Mail, Ray Shayler, who was a 25-year-old constable at the time, recalled the day in vivid detail.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
963kklz.com

Pat Benatar on Not Being Inducted into the Rock Hall (Yet)

Pat Benatar remains one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s biggest snubs, but it’s not something she’s really sweating. When asked whether not being in the Rock Hall bothers here in a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Benatar responded, “No. Listen, when you win things, it’s really fun. But the point is, does this validate, not validate what we’ve done? No.”
MUSIC
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy