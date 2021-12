Cooper (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at New Orleans, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. Following his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Cooper got back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant, marking his first activity since tested positive for the virus back on Nov. 19. Coach Mike McCarthy noted Tuesday that Cooper still had some lingering symptoms, including a cough, but he's now put himself in a position to keep his absence to two games, per David Helman of the Cowboys' official site. While he's expected to be active Thursday, Cooper may have a limited snap count, but Dallas seemingly will have its top wide receiver trio of Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup together for just the third time this season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO