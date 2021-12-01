Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert "Out of Respect" For Astroworld Victims
By Princess Gabbara
POPSUGAR
4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion is canceling her homecoming concert in Houston, according to People. In a statement obtained by the outlet, Megan announced that she'd canceled her Dec. 3 show due to the recent Astroworld tragedy....
It's official: Olivia Rodrigo is finally going on her first headlining tour. The 18-year-old singer announced her 2022 Sour Tour in honor of her Grammy-nominated debut album that released earlier this year. "SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 6. Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen will be joining Rodrigo as special guests. The 40-date tour is set to kick off in San Francisco on April 2 and will wrap up overseas in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30.
With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
Image Source: Getty / Georges De Keerle / Max Mumby/Indigo. Prince William just shared a special memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that'll make you go, "Aww!" In an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which airs on Dec. 6, William shared Diana's favorite song to sing in the car as a way to calm his anxieties on the way to boarding school, according to People. "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," he said. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he added.
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Kelly Rowland takes our call. Leave it to Kelly Rowland to...
Say it with me: Jerrie Johnson. The actor currently stars on Prime Video's Harlem, and if you're not familiar with them yet, it's time to get acquainted. The new series was created by Tracy Oliver and follows four ambitious and fashionable girlfriends in their 30s living in New York. Johnson plays successful queer dating app creator Tye, who has a hard time showcasing her vulnerability and purposely keeps her romantic partners at a distance. The cast also includes Meagan Good as Camille, an accomplished anthropology professor who is still hung up on her ex; Grace Byers as Quinn, a fashion designer who is struggling to keep her business afloat, all while searching for the perfect partner; and Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a carefree singer and actress who is living rent-free with Quinn.
Four years ago, if you would have told Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado that she would eventually collaborate with iconic Mexican telenovela and global superstar Thalía, she would have probably laughed in your face. But the universe has clearly been on her side, because this isn't a hypothetical — this has actually become Prado's reality. The clean hair-care brand that specifically creates products to help women embrace and celebrate their curls, coils, and waves recently partnered with Thalía for its Thalía x Rizos Curls VIP Box, Amor a los Rizos ($125), which will be sold for a limited time exclusively on Rizoscurls.com starting today!
SZA finally did an official release of "I Hate U" after months of fans begging for it! The singer initially dropped the single on SoundCloud in August, along with two other songs, "Nightbird" and "Joni." "I Hate U," a banger for all the heartbroken (past and present) people of the world, became popular on TikTok, and on Friday, SZA made our dreams come true with its release on all streaming platforms!
When it comes to sobriety, 29-year-old singer and actor Demi Lovato shared this statement on a recent Instagram story: "I no longer support my "California Sober" ways. Sober sober is the only way to be." For those unfamiliar with the difference between the two, "California sober" is a recovery method where it's OK to occasionally smoke marijuana or to have a drink here and there in moderation. Sober Sober means strictly sober.
Hulu is in hot water with a news special on the Astroworld tragedy. The Astroworld: Concert From Hell special hit the streamer less than a month after the music festival resulted in the loss of 10 lives and hundreds of injuries. Outrage around it began on social media on Dec. 1 after several Twitter users pointed out the new upload on Hulu's platform.
Jennifer Lopez is pretty adventurous with her hair — Curtain bangs? Check. Blunt bob? Check. Fifty-inch-long extensions? Check — but in the color department, she's mostly maintained her brunette status through the years. That all flew out the hypothetical window, however, when Chris Appleton shared his latest Instagram snap. On...
In our Q&A series POPSUGAR Crush, we get to know some of our favorite celebs' more intimate details — from their first celebrity crush to the best love advice they've ever received. This month, we're crushing on Saved by the Bell's Dexter Darden. Dexter Darden grew up watching reruns of...
It's not "goodbye," just "see ya later." After 10 years of non-stop commitment to delivering empowering melodies, six impassioned albums, and unforgettable dance moves, Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced that they'll be taking an indefinite break from recording and performing — at least, as a band. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," they wrote on the band's Twitter account on Dec. 2.
Tracy Oliver's Harlem series is officially hitting Prime Video on Dec. 3, and the cast couldn't be more excited. On Wednesday night, Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai all stepped out in style for their New York City premiere. In addition to snapping solo shots, the cast gave us a peek at their close bond as they posed for silly photos together with Tracy. But the fun didn't stop there! Following the show's premiere, the cast continued to celebrate at an afterparty. From the looks of the photos, everyone seemed to have a good time.
Philemon Chambers is making history with his first feature film debut in Netflix's Single All the Way. The film, which premiered on Dec. 2, is the streamer's first gay holiday rom-com. Philemon plays the role of Nick, who's best friends with Michael Urie's character Peter. The two go home to visit Peter's family for the holidays and try to pretend to be a couple to keep his family off his back, but eventually, they find themselves stuck in a tricky love triangle.
'Tis the season to embrace crystal-encrusted pieces and welcome the transformative power of holiday dressing. Actress Tina Kunakey took note when she attended the opening dinner at the Bvlgari Hotel in a gleaming two-piece tweed suit that would take anyone's breath away. Designed by NYC-based ready-to-wear brand Area, the set features an embellished three-quarter sleeved cropped blazer and matching miniskirt drenched in an iridescent shade of green and traced with crystal embellishments throughout. Falling from the hem of each piece is a row of fringe crystal chains, many of which were tipped with lustrous pearls.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
Shocking deaths are almost expected at this point on thriller TV shows, but Money Heist might have managed to outdo most of them with its most recent death. Before the final batch of episodes arrive, let's recap how we lost one of the most important characters in the most recent cliffhanger. Spoilers ahead!
