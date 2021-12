Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele brought us back to his controversial 2018 runway show in an interview with 60 Minutes, where he addressed his idea to have models carry wax replicas of their own heads. Most will remember when brand muse Jared Leto repurposed the move at the 2019 Met Gala, but Michele took us back to the origin of the concept. "I was in the crazy idea that when you are a teenager you are growing," he said. "You have to care about your personality. It was like a way to say that you were carrying yourself. It is not easy, you know? Because sometimes you try to be someone else."

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO