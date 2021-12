FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – It was quiet at the Frisco Lodge in downtown Frisco Monday night. Christmas decorations were up, but there were only a few visitors. A dusting of snow outside, but a thin frosting on downtown. “I am honest with people,” said owner Susan Wentworth. Her family has owned the lodge since 1961 when it stood nearly alone, apart from other buildings around. There was snow around Labor Day that year. Not this year. Not by a longshot. (credit: CBS) “If the snow conditions aren’t good, I don’t tell people, ‘oh gosh, come to Colorado because it’s wonderful’ because it isn’t,” she...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO