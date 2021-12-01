ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st omicron case in US identified in California

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. has been identified in California, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health said. The CDC said the person traveled from South Africa on Nov. 22. The individual tested positive on Nov. 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci said at...

