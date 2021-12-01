PoetrySlamView

It is fall, it is comfort food season. I want warm food, savory food and something that is a little bit different. I don’t know about you, but I am pretty over Pumpkin Spice. So as we approach Thanksgiving, what can we enjoy that that has that warmth, a wonderful taste and will just make your taste buds come alive? The answer my friends is butternut squash. This tasty squash is not only cool looking, it really brings happiness to food, in ravioli, in soups, in pasta and so much more. Just like strawberries in the spring, cherries and corn in summer, we have pumpkin and butternut squash in October in November. But just where can you find this tasty treat? And how easy is it to cook with it? We have your answer and there are many ways you can enjoy this treat. In our area, butternut squash soup is the most common. I have tried many of them, and they are all different, some spicy and some rich and creamy. More of a reach is butternut squash ravioli. When you see this on a menu, my advice to you is order it immediately. So let’s do some squash exploration.
