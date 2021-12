Cincinnati (-10.5) Last meeting: Cincinnati 38, Houston 10 — November 7, 2020. Current streak: Cincinnati, 2 (2019-20) It’s the most anticipated AAC Championship Game in the seven years of the event. For the first time in history, one of the participating teams is positioned among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a victory, the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) likely become the first AAC team ever to secure a playoff bid. Standing in their way of perfection is the No. 21 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC), which ride an 11-game win streak and also scorched through league play unblemished.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO