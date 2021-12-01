ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego-area resident evacuated from Afghanistan with help from Rep. Darrell Issa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, announced Wednesday that an American citizen and San Diego-area resident is on his way home from Afghanistan. “This one was personal. My team and I worked for months to ensure the safe return of Prince Wafa and his wife, and we were amazed...

