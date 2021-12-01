Non-ProfitView – Ice Cream Company

The annual Ill List poetry slam competition is one of my favorite nights of the year. Each year, award winning poets from all over the USA, bring some amazing beats, verses and rhymes and not so rhymes to the stage. The cool thing is that the audience votes and audience judges help these poets move from level to the next. All poets will deliver 2 poems and then the final contestants will make the final pitch. These are the poets competing in this Ill List; AndYes – Sacramento, CA, Salome Agbaroji – Nigerian-American from Los Angeles, Zachary Caballero – Texas, Alex Dang – Portland, OR, Zoe Dorado, Castro Valley,CA, Dre, aka Duke The Bossman – East Oakland, CA, Angela Drew – Berkeley, CA and finally, Season 15 winner of American’s Got Talent, Brandon Leake – Stockton, CA.
