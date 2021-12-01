Non-ProfitView – Ice Cream Company

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Murphy
 4 days ago
I love the Ice Cream Company. Many special occasions for our family, from youth soccer finals, Girl Scout events and even the weekend bike ride to go get some treats ended up at the Ice Cream Company in Century Center. The giant sundaes, the soups, the sandwiches and the size of...

FitView: Get The Balance Right

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. This is my favorite time of the year! The smell of wood-burning fireplaces is in the air along with all those yummy holiday baked goods in the oven. This also being the two times a year that I personally let somewhat loose with my nutrition. On my Birthday I always indulge with my favorite brownie a la mode and during Christmas, I look forward to being the taste tester for my wife’s Christmas cookies. A very important job since it’s up to me to make sure the cookies taste good and yummy.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

PoetrySlamView

The annual Ill List poetry slam competition is one of my favorite nights of the year. Each year, award winning poets from all over the USA, bring some amazing beats, verses and rhymes and not so rhymes to the stage. The cool thing is that the audience votes and audience judges help these poets move from level to the next. All poets will deliver 2 poems and then the final contestants will make the final pitch. These are the poets competing in this Ill List; AndYes – Sacramento, CA, Salome Agbaroji – Nigerian-American from Los Angeles, Zachary Caballero – Texas, Alex Dang – Portland, OR, Zoe Dorado, Castro Valley,CA, Dre, aka Duke The Bossman – East Oakland, CA, Angela Drew – Berkeley, CA and finally, Season 15 winner of American’s Got Talent, Brandon Leake – Stockton, CA.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

ArtView: Window Shopping

Window shopping and Holiday browsing for cards, gifts, jewelry, or something for your walls. December is always a month when the artists, crafters, artisans come out. Great time to peek in the windows, the smaller item displays, the card racks, at our local art block venues. I had to stop and look at a piece at Crow Trading, where you can still follow up and call for an appointment.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GoModesto – Winter Solstice Runaround

Tired of the same old holiday 5K? Looking for something a bit different? Come out and see how many miles you can run at The Captain’s Winter Solstice Runaround on December 18th. This is a timed running event, where runners see how many miles they can log in 4, 6, or 12 hours. The race will be held at the Mary Grogan Soccer Complex next to Enochs High School, runners will repeat the 1 mile asphalt path that encircles the complex. 6 and 12 hour runners start at 7:00 am. 4 hour runners start at 9:00 am.
MODESTO, CA
GoDowntown – CWB Nutcracker

Central West Ballet is proud once again to present a favorite holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, complete with spirited party scenes, mesmerizing snow fall, Sugar Plum Fairies and all the characters you love! Shop for unique Nutcracker gifts at the boutique in the lobby and purchase tickets for on-stage Sugar Plum Fairy parties after select matinees by calling 209-576-8957. Low Sensory/Special Needs Nutcracker on December 8 at 12 noon. Performances are December 10-December 19 at the Gallo Center for the Arts and all performance tickets available at galloarts.org<galloarts.org>. The Nutcracker – back and more magical than ever!
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GivingView

The Soroptimists of Modesto and Modesto Sunrise Rotary have been hosting a community giving tree since 1985. This is the 37th year. This year they return to Vintage Faire Mall with their Kiosk and the Giving Tree to make it easy to pick a need and sponsor a give that will help approximately 2500 children. There are so many needy children, and most are asking for warm clothes and shoes and wish for simple toys. These are the basics that will really help and will truly make a “Magical Christmas Morning”. Please visit daily until December 18 and shop for a child. Let’s all help bring children in need the gift of hope for the Holiday!
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

PerformingView

It’s the holiday season and it is going strong. After the dark stages of 2020, there are so many things to choose from, from a spoken word T’was the Night Before Christmas, the ever-popular Nutcracker, there is something that will truly entertain everyone of all ages. One of the more...
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Unplugged View: The World Is Yours

‘Duende’: a Spanish word with no direct English translation, which refers to the mystical power of a performer to create an emotional response in the audience. ‘Fernweh’: a German word with no direct English translation, describing the opposite of homesickness; an ache to visit distant places – a deeper feeling than mere wanderlust.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdeleView – Thank you!

It’s always cool when Modesto is mentioned in a positive way. So how surprised were we when we discovered the hidden track on her new Columbia Records album 30 named Wild Wild West. It was reminiscent of Route 66 as Adele lists a couple of cities that were apparently both influential and rhyming. As usual, trash talk was all over the internet saying there is no way she was in Modesto. But she was, thanks to B93.1 radio.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Kettle Kick Off Goes Virtual

It’s November and in normal times, there would be 1500 people eating lunch and raising money at Modesto Center Plaza. This year The Salvation Army made the difficult decision to hold a drive-thru event. Still the fundraising competition is good and can be done online and via drive through to raise much needed funds for so many need! You will be able to purchase delicious, pre-packaged lunches for only $10 each and pick them up at a drive-thru area for easy pick up on Thursday, November 18th from 11am – 12:30 pm.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GreetingsView – Fill is Invigorating

Fall is invigorating. Especially this year. The last 20 months have been gray, blah and a long cold lonely winter. Everything seems to taste better in the fall and this year even better, as I lost of a lot of my taste when I had COVID last year. That really sucked. Now, things taste wonderful, buttery, savory and sweet. You know it is full when the restaurants have butter nut squash on their menus, one of my favorite dining out seasons. AND, many days are nice enough to still sit on the patio. Did I ever mention that I love patio dining? Yes, I probably did, more than once.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

FoodView – Butternut Squash Deliciousness

It is fall, it is comfort food season. I want warm food, savory food and something that is a little bit different. I don’t know about you, but I am pretty over Pumpkin Spice. So as we approach Thanksgiving, what can we enjoy that that has that warmth, a wonderful taste and will just make your taste buds come alive? The answer my friends is butternut squash. This tasty squash is not only cool looking, it really brings happiness to food, in ravioli, in soups, in pasta and so much more. Just like strawberries in the spring, cherries and corn in summer, we have pumpkin and butternut squash in October in November. But just where can you find this tasty treat? And how easy is it to cook with it? We have your answer and there are many ways you can enjoy this treat. In our area, butternut squash soup is the most common. I have tried many of them, and they are all different, some spicy and some rich and creamy. More of a reach is butternut squash ravioli. When you see this on a menu, my advice to you is order it immediately. So let’s do some squash exploration.
MODESTO, CA
AllAgesView -Autumn 2021

I hope you all had a wonderful Halloween. I spent my time with friends and family, as well as eating sweet treats. Fall is by far one of the most beautiful seasons we have here. November is the month to remember what we are thankful for. I am so grateful to live in a place that brings out so much beauty during this season. I love watching all of the leaves turn different colors and feeling the air get crisp. The fall colors are arriving, and our beloved Modesto ash trees foliage comes upon us. One of my favorite things about Fall is all of the yummy things my mom and I bake. Every Fall, my mom and I bake these delicious vegan chocolate chip pumpkin muffins. Try and find some time to cook or bake with family this month. For some more pleasure this season, I recommend checking out some fun corn mazes in our area. I love Dutch Hollow farms. It is super family-friendly, and it is located right here in Modesto at 4524 Milnes Road. They have a corn maze, pumpkin patches, games, a petting zoo, and so much more. A farm day pass is $12, and children two and under are free! Be sure to head there in Spring as well because they sell their beautiful tulips. I go every year with my family, and it is one of the highlights of the season.
MODESTO, CA
ZenView – Thankful Season

I cannot believe it has come around again, the season of sweaters, hats and boots!. And I’m not quite ready for it yet. This year I feel a bit rushed, time is flying by faster than usual. It seemed like I was just in the middle of so many projects...
MODESTO, CA
FitView: Take The Week Off

You are faithful in your daily fitness routine. Each day you work out and although you switch it up it seems that you’re not seeing any new results. Yes, you’ve plateaued. It does not have to be this way. Although in most cases it is true that if you stop working out for three days you start to lose your fitness conditioning. That’s OK! It’s like this, sometimes you have to take one step back to go three steps forward. If your workouts have become easier for you over time and you’re asking yourself at bedtime, did I run 8 miles this morning and just forget? It’s time to take a week off.
MODESTO, CA
InterView – Mani Grewal

November and Thanksgiving are really all about family. We live in a community that is great for families and a great place to grow up. We are fortunate that we live in a really diverse community, rich with different cultures, traditions, foods, music and so much more. It is with this that we work hard to try to find our common issues to make our community better.
MODESTO, CA
