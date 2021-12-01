ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

By Axios Events
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Dec. 7 at 12:30pm ET, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and energy reporter Ben Geman take a look at the latest infrastructure bill's sweeping sustainability provisions and the plans to implement them, featuring Energy Secretary...

www.axios.com

Related
aithority.com

Sustainability And Climate Actions Dominate 2022 Data Center Trends To Watch

Mainstream adoption of artificial intelligence and increased equipment integration also likely, according to Vertiv experts. Vertiv a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, released its annual list of the key data center trends to watch in 2022, headlined by a dramatic acceleration in actions to address sustainability and navigate the climate crisis. Vertiv experts see long-held conversations around efficiency and utilization in the data center evolving to reflect a more comprehensive and aggressive focus on sustainability. This movement recognizes the urgency of the climate crisis, the relationship between resource availability and rising costs, and shifting political winds around the world.
ICIS Chemical Business

Sustainability

The outlook for recycled plastics markets is complex. Between EU directives and legislative changes, brand pledges and targets, the ambitions and promises are vast. ICIS bring much needed transparency to recycled plastics markets by providing data and insight on the factors driving prices. With supply of recycled raw material under pressure, we work with key market players to provide independent and trusted insights on availability of products in the light of growing demand.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Watch: A conversation on health equity in 2022

On Dec. 2 at 12:30pm ET, Axios health care editor Tina Reed will examine persisting health equity issues and the work underway to close gaps in access, featuring Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa and Brown University dean of the School of Public Health & Professor of Health Services, Policy, & Practice Dr. Ashish K. Jha. Register.
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Watch: A conversation on innovations in philanthropy

On Nov. 30 at 12:30pm ET for our annual Giving Tuesday event, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo will spotlight innovations in philanthropy and charitable giving, featuring GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran and Cava co-founder and CEO Brett Schulman. Register. Go deeper. Jury holds pharmacies responsible in...
ADVOCACY
Axios

Watch: A conversation on America's manufacturing future

On Dec. 1 at 12:30pm ET, Axios business reporter Hope King will explore how new technologies and sustainability commitments are setting a new standard for U.S. industrial manufacturing, featuring Siemens USA President & CEO Barbara Humpton and more. Register. Go deeper. Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier. Migrants are...
BUSINESS
Axios

A fraught and rocky energy transition pathway

Two wide-angle new essays explore how the global movement away from fossil fuels could be wrenching and geopolitically messy. Driving the news: Adam Tooze's piece in Foreign Policy covers a lot of ground. One key takeaway: He warns that it's not clear if the red-blue U.S. political and policy divide will ever be successfully bridged, despite clean energy's growth in conservative states, its growing economic importance and Wall Street's increasing buy-in.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Storm Lake Times

Editorial: A changing conversation

Here’s something to be thankful for: Last Thursday nearly 200 conservation leaders attended a conference at Drake University dedicated to soil health advocacy. That evening, nearly 300 people gathered at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse to learn how developing a conservation ethic can rebirth rural America, starting here. There were Republican and Democratic legislators, wildlife groups, hunters and anglers, agronomists and bureaucrats, coming together to figure out a lasting way to preserve and enhance the most bountiful place on Earth.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

The race to secure clean energy materials

One persistent theme in analyses of the transition to cleaner energy is the scramble to obtain supplies needed for renewables projects, electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon tech. The big picture: "A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Watch: Root & Branch - November 2021: Sustainable Linked Markets

This month Nina and Chris discuss the high primary activity in the sustainable linked market, the biggest European sustainable linked deal in Europe since the summer, a new large US deal, and the first European Article 8 linked CLO. Please note that the activities of LCD are independent and separate...
MARKETS
WMNF

Sustainable living: sustainability in fashion

During today’s (11/22/2021) sustainable living show we talked to Leigh Anne Balzekas about sustainability in the fashion world, specifically clothing. She is the co-owner and designer at The Disco Dolls Studio and co-founder and co-director for The Sewist Society. Balzekas knew growing up she wanted to be in the fashion...
AGRICULTURE
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

