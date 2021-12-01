Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

We’re committed to bringing passion and customer focus to the business. We are looking for a Copywriter who will work closely with our Marketing and Creative teams to write blog posts and advertisements that promote our products. Our Marketing Copywriter’s responsibilities include conducting SEO and keyword research, updating product descriptions, and writing promotional text for banners and online ads. If you have a flair for words, copywriting samples, and a professional or academic background in Marketing, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you will help boost our brand awareness by creating engaging online content.
Comments / 0