Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

Mainstream adoption of artificial intelligence and increased equipment integration also likely, according to Vertiv experts. Vertiv a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, released its annual list of the key data center trends to watch in 2022, headlined by a dramatic acceleration in actions to address sustainability and navigate the climate crisis. Vertiv experts see long-held conversations around efficiency and utilization in the data center evolving to reflect a more comprehensive and aggressive focus on sustainability. This movement recognizes the urgency of the climate crisis, the relationship between resource availability and rising costs, and shifting political winds around the world.

4 DAYS AGO