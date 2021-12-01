Green Monday, another shopping holiday, is right around the corner

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not to go all in on air fryer Cyber Monday deals, I get it—it’s a cost and counter space commitment. But this appliance is a lot of fun, and I'm fully a convert; read more about the detailed ins-and-outs of air frying here. I made extra crispy brussels sprouts in mine last week in 11 minutes flat. Still unsure? If you're hesitant to pay full price on a kitchen appliance you’ve never tried before, these Cyber Monday sales (see our full list of Cyber Monday cookware and kitchen deals here) are the perfect excuse to go for it. C'mon, live a little! If you’re just cooking for one or two, I’d recommend a basket-style air fryer like the Cosori or CRUXGG because they take up less space than a toaster oven-style fryer while still getting the job done. But if you need one that can do multiple racks of food, dehydrate apple slices, toast bread, and serve as an extra oven for holiday pie marathoning, go with the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which a few food stylists I know swear by as secondary ovens. That thing can do it all. Now, onto the best air fryer Cyber Monday deals! —Alex Beggs, senior staff writer.

