Bernalillo Co. holding COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Bernalillo County Fire Department is collaborating with Vida Pharmacy to offer first and second doses. They will also be giving boosters. It’s happening on Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.

The clinic is for those aged 12 years or older. The county says they will be supplied with Moderna and Pfizer shots. Those interested can sign up on the New Mexico Department of Health’s website .

