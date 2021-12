The Miami Heat have gotten out to a fast start. Winners of five of their last six games, they sit at 12-6 for the season, good enough for the Eastern Conference's second spot, just behind Brooklyn. Their latest victory came courtesy of a fourth-quarter blitz against Detroit, with the Heat outscoring the Pistons by 17 in the final period to win 100-92 on Tuesday.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO