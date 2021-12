FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly shot at and robbed a Coconino County man she met through Instagram last week. The victim said the woman, identified as 22-year-old Lilly Beeler, came to a condominium he was renting on Dec. 3 in Munds Park after he came across Beeler's profile on the social media site.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO