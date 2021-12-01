ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney names Susan Arnold chair of the board, replacing Iger

By RYAN FAUGHNDER
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. has named longtime board member Susan Arnold as its new chair to replace Bob Iger when he leaves the company at the end of this year. Iger was chief executive of the Burbank entertainment colossus for 15 years before he was replaced by Bob Chapek...

