The Twins and the center fielder are in agreement on a seven-year, $100 million deal with a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. This comes after reports the Twins might deal Buxton at the trade deadline last summer and then more speculation that he would be moved this offseason. Buxton was set to enter the final season of his contract in 2022 and turned down a multiyear offer from the Twins that was in the $80 million range last July.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO