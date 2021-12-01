ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Town Hall: VERIFY on the COVID vaccine for children

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to kids and the COVID...

www.wgrz.com

renfrewtoday.ca

Town of Renfrew implements COVID-19 vaccine policy

The Town of Renfrew considered two options when it came to mitigating COVID-19 spread: do nothing or enact a vaccination policy. Town council eventually decided to follow Brampton, Toronto and Arnprior’s lead by implementing its own vaccination mandate. As of December 15th, employees, council and committee members, volunteers and students...
PUBLIC HEALTH
in.gov

Health Department Hosts Town Hall to Discuss Kids & COVID

Local Pediatricians Available to Answer Parent Questions About the Vaccine. The Hamilton County Health Department will host a town hall on Tuesday, November 30th to help answer many of the common questions parents have about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Christopher Belcher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ascension Medical Group in Carmel, Dr. Evan Kreutzer, a board-certified pediatrician at Ascension Medical Group, and Dr. Shobana Pandian, a pediatrician at Community Health Network in Fishers, will lead the discussion and be available to help answer questions.
HAMILTON, IN
Register Citizen

Masks again required at Darien Town Hall as COVID numbers rise

DARIEN — Officials have brought back a universal requirement to wear a mask in public areas of Town Hall, pointing to an increase in COVID-19 cases among residents. The requirement — which applies to all visitors, even those who are vaccinated — goes into effect Wednesday. Employees also will have masks on when they are in public areas, according to the town’s website.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien Town Hall Visitors Must Wear Masks Regardless of Vaccination Status

As of December 1st, Darien Town Hall visitors are once again required to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. Employees will be wearing masks in public areas as well. We ask that everyone practice social distancing in spaces where small groups are gathered. For COVID Information you may visit...
DARIEN, CT
kean.edu

Campus Safety, COVID-19 Protocols Addressed at Kean Student Town Hall

Campus safety and COVID-19 protocols were among the topics raised by students this week at the first Student Town Hall of the 2021-2022 academic year. President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., and members of his senior administration addressed questions about building repairs, wellness, and the COVID-19 mask mandate and vaccine requirement.
UNION, NJ
WGRZ TV

Friday Town Hall Microchip Shortage

How is the microchip shortage affecting products worldwide? It's affecting how much you pay for a car... but maybe "not" the bottom line for some dealers.
TECHNOLOGY
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH

