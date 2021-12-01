Town Hall: VERIFY on the COVID vaccine for children

Local Pediatricians Available to Answer Parent Questions About the Vaccine. The Hamilton County Health Department will host a town hall on Tuesday, November 30th to help answer many of the common questions parents have about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Christopher Belcher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ascension Medical Group in Carmel, Dr. Evan Kreutzer, a board-certified pediatrician at Ascension Medical Group, and Dr. Shobana Pandian, a pediatrician at Community Health Network in Fishers, will lead the discussion and be available to help answer questions.

HAMILTON, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO