Join the City of Pasco’s community discussion on equity, accessibility and diversity

PASCO, Wash. — City leaders are hosting a public discussion to find new and innovative ways to promote diversity, accessibility and inclusion across Pasco. If you have strong feelings or ideas about these topics, you’re encouraged to join the chat at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

By hosting this event, the City of Pasco hopes to improve its accessibility for people with disabilities, language barriers or social constructs hindering their ability to maximize their potential in this community.

If you have ideas about how to make the city more equitable, this is the time to voice that idea.

The City of Pasco provided the following topics as just a few of the many issues that they’d like to address during the community discussion:

Barriers to accessibility

Community participation in City meetings

Transparency of City information

Cultural relevance/inclusivity

Community outreach

Knowledge of available City services

Signing up to participate is simple. All you need to provide is your first and last name with an email address. Those interested in registering can do so by clicking here.

English and Spanish-speaking residents are encouraged to share their stories and get the ideas flowing.

This meeting is for the benefit of Pasco’s diverse community as the city takes steps toward a brighter future.

