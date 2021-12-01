Early Coverage of AIDS epidemic on Ch. 5 [FROM THE ARCHIVE]

December 1st is World AIDS Day. Black Americans make up 42% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States. While African Americans are dealing with HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 is attacking our Community at a rapid. pace. Dr, Grazell R. Howard, Chair of the Black AIDS Institute called in to Get Up! to talk about how AIDS and affects the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Several more confirmed infections of the omicron variant of COVID have been reported in the United States, including one tied to New Jersey. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we still don't know enough about omicron to know what will happen.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) December 1st is World AIDS Day. Black Americans make up 42% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States. While African Americans are dealing with HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 is attacking our Community at a rapid. pace. Dr. Grazell R. Howard, Chair of the Black AIDS Institute called in to Get Up! to talk about how AIDS and affects the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 1st is World AIDS Day. Black Americans make up 42% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States. While African Americans are dealing with HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 is attacking our Community at a rapid. pace. Dr, Grazell R. Howard, Chair of the Black AIDS Institute called in to Get Up! to talk about how AIDS and affects the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Comments / 0