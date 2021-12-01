Early Coverage of AIDS epidemic on Ch. 5 [FROM THE ARCHIVE]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) December 1st is World AIDS Day. Black Americans make up 42% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States. While African Americans are dealing with HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 is attacking our Community at a rapid. pace. Dr. Grazell R. Howard, Chair of the Black AIDS Institute called in to Get Up! to talk about how AIDS and affects the COVID-19 Pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO