After comedian Dave Chappelle’s comments on Netflix about the transgender community caused weeks of backlash, will a theater at his old high school still be named after him?. Chappelle’s alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Northwest D.C., announced in November it would postpone a ceremony to rename a theater after the comedian due to concerns from students, staff and the school advisory board over remarks in his recent Netflix special many consider demeaning to the LGBTQ+ community.

