Body camera footage of Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s domestic violence arrest released

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Days after the Major League Baseball formally disciplined Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna after being arrested on domestic violence charges, police are releasing body camera footage of the incident.

Ozuna, 30, was arrested in May and charged after his estranged wife told police that he threatened to kill her, then choked her and threw her against a wall inside their Sandy Springs home.

He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery/family violence.

Officers said they entered the home where they witnessed Ozuna grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against a wall. Officers say Ozuna also hit his wife with a cast covering his fractured fingers.

Sandy Springs police body camera footage shows Ozuna with his hands on his wife before an officer yells to “get [his] hands off her” while pulling his Taser out and pointing it at Ozuna. The officer then can be heard ordering Ozuna to get on the ground where he leaves the Taser pointed at him.

The officer then asks his wife to step outside of the house and asks a second man seen in the video who he is. The provided body camera footage cuts off before the man answers.

Ozuna has agreed to enter the state’s pretrial diversion program which allows offenders to complete requirements prior to a court date in exchange for their case being completely dismissed. Ozuna will have to complete community service, an anger management course and more.

MLB disciplined the outfielder by suspending him from 20 games. The unpaid suspension is retroactive and applies to all 20 regular season games that he missed while he was on administrative leave during the investigation.

