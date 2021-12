Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Is the network going to take a risk and program on Black Friday?. Well, we won’t keep you waiting on an answer to that: They aren’t taking that sort of risk, and there is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, we’ll be forced to wait until Friday, December 3 in order to see an installment titled “The Burning of the Sorrows.” There is a lot that needs to be unraveled coming up, and this should lead to shocking team-ups, emotional moments, and hopefully mysteries that keep you guessing.

