Announcing new advertiser Bodyworks Massage

Diane Matkowski is the founder and owner of The Massage Mentor Institute, offering business classes and mentoring services to massage therapists. She describes her business as a space for practicing massage therapists to learn different approaches and varying philosophies on what works for bodywork. Matkowski created The Shoulder Jam and The Hip Jam online CE seminars, featuring top industry educators. She will host The Neck Jam in April, 2022 and a new series called “Inside Job” in January. She has been a massage therapist since 1996 and runs her massage practice, Freedom Massage, in the Philadelphia area. Matkowski is also a MASSAGE Magazine All-Star, one of a group of body therapy masters and teachers who are educating MASSAGE Magazine’s community of therapists in print, on social media channels and on massagemag.com.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO