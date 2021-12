Police and medics respond Monday morning, Nov. 22, to a two-crash at the corner of 15th Avenue and Main Street. According to Police Chief Jeff Lynn, Stevana Russell, 64, of Sweet Home was injured and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries on the morning of Nov. 22 after his 2018 Chevy Malibu was struck by a 2013 Nissan SUV operated by Sweet Home resident Sarah Smith, 42. Russell's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, said Police Chief Jeff Lynn. The police report on the 8:31 a.m. crash indicated that the Malibu was traveling north when the westbound Nissan failed to stop at a traffic signal. Both vehicles were towed and damage was assessed at over $2,500 for both automobiles. Smith was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, Lynn said.

SWEET HOME, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO