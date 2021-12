Noah’s Ark of Central Florida is pleased to announce Jim Maskas, Roxann Bonta, Todd Edwards, Linda Harkins, and Susy Aviles as new members of the Board of Directors. Jim Maskas, who will be serving as Noah’s Ark treasurer, is currently the vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising of Lakeland, where he has worked for over 30 years. A graduate of McNeese State University, Jim and his wife, Tracy, have four children, including a daughter who has special needs. Jim was the founder of the Noah’s Ark Fall Doubles Tennis Tournament, now in its 4th year.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO