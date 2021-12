HUNTINGTON — A new contract offer has been made by Cabell Huntington Hospital to more than 900 service and maintenance unit workers currently on strike. “We have been given an offer from Cabell. We are waiting on some clarifying answers. Today and tomorrow we are still on strike. We will be taking a vote tomorrow at three separate times throughout the day. There will be a 30 minute meeting to present the offer to members,” the Service Employees International Union District 1199 said in an email statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO