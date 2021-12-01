Youngstown leader puts out call to bring city, suburbs together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After concerns were raised over a mural painted on the side of the Southern Park Mall , one Youngstown man is putting out a call to action.

Derrick McDowell feels a larger discussion needs to be had, between the city and suburbs. So, he’s asking for leaders and community members from Youngstown and Boardman to get together to discuss it.

His plan is to fill a bus with Youngstown natives and ride the bus up to the mall. There, they will meet people from Boardman, talk, then together ride the bus back into Youngstown.

“Meet us at that mall mural, we’re going to come from Youngstown and we’re going to humanize this moment. But what we’re also going to do is we’re going to fill that second bus with the suburbs, and we’re gonna take them right back down Market Street and bring them into the city so that you can see what’s going on, and we’ll show you our murals, too,” McDowell said.

McDowell says he is hoping WRTA and Youngstown State University will also get on board with the plan by donating two buses and a room to have the community meeting.

McDowell says anyone from Youngstown, Boardman, the Southern Park Mall or any other community willing to be a part of this effort can reach him at 330-565-5483.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.