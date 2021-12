For all the talk about how this year’s Las Vegas Raiders team is “different”, they sure do look the same. With yesterday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, the Raiders have now lost four out of their last five games and their playoff hopes are dwindling. If they do end up watching the postseason - which seems very likely - it will make the third year in a row the team started the season off hot, only to flame out down the stretch. Granted, this year’s collapse started with a 5-2 record, and the previous seasons’ started at 6-4, so I guess 2021 technically is different.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO