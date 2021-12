MELBOURNE, Fla. — An 18-year-old college student from metro Atlanta was shot and killed by police at a school in Florida on Friday night, authorities there reported. Police in the city of Melbourne said Alhaji Sow, whom they said was from Riverdale, was confronted by officers and campus security at the Florida Institute of Technology after being reported as "armed with a knife and assaulting students."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO