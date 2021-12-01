TransUnion acquires IT services company for $3.1B

Daphne’s BBB Industries, LLC, a sustainable automotive aftermarket manufacturer, has launched its TerrePower division, which is dedicated to solar and electric upcycling, involving sustainably manufacturing a used part for a second life, thereby avoiding recycling and disposal. This division will initially service the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors to extend the useful life of critical components while improving their performance, it announced. One goal is to give electric vehicle batteries second and even third lives in an electric vehicle or in stationary storage. Additionally, while almost all broken or expired solar panels now go into landfills, BBB will be placing them back in the market as lower-cost solutions.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO