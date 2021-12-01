ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TransUnion acquires IT services company for $3.1B

By Jackie Drees
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransUnion finalized its acquisition of information services and tech company Neustar for $3.1 billion, the credit reporting agency said Dec. 1. 1. TransUnion bought Neustar...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin company acquires real estate tech business

Nationwide and in Middle Tennessee, investors are pumping money into technology aimed at the multifamily real estate industry. Two weeks ago, multifamily giant Walker & Dunlop invested in Nashville-based technology company Fortress Technology Solutions. Now, Omnia Partners, a Franklin-based group purchasing organization operating in both the public and private sectors,...
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Picsart to Acquire Computer Vision and AI Company DeepCraft

As video editing surges on the creator platform, the boutique firm will help accelerate Picsart’s video offering through AI and image processing. Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced that it is acquiring the research and development company DeepCraft for an undisclosed sum.
BUSINESS
ptproductsonline.com

U.S. Physical Therapy Acquires Industrial Injury Prevention Services Company

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announces the acquisition of a 70% ownership interest in a leading provider of industrial injury prevention services. The acquired company also provides and manages inpatient and outpatient physical therapy services to...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent health IT company acquisitions

Here are five acquisitions involving health IT companies in the past six weeks. Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare patients, acquired virtual consult platform RubiconMD for $130 million in October. EHR company Athenahealth entered an agreement in November to be jointly acquired by private...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transunion#Tech Company#Portfolio Company#Neustar#Golden Gate Capital
channele2e.com

The Carlyle Group Acquires Healthcare IT Company CNSI

Global investment firm The Carlyle Group has acquired CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, CNSI provides healthcare technology solutions to government agencies at the state and federal levels. The company develops, implements, operates and maintains mission-critical systems for Medicaid, Medicare and...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Uber CEO wants to bring on-demand services to healthcare

Uber plans to continue pursuing partnerships with players in healthcare to deliver its on-demand model of services, CEO Khosrowshahi told attendees of the Forbes healthcare summit Dec. 2. The ride-hailing company has been strengthening its connections with healthcare providers and organizations that work with drugstores on prescription delivery, according to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cennox Acquires Leading Safe Manufacturing And Service Company, FireKing Safety And Security

Cennox a portfolio company of York Capital Management’s private equity group announced the acquisition of FireKing Safety and Security (“FireKing”), a leading U.S.-based financial safe and services business previously owned by Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C. The deal enables Cennox to enter the traditional and smart safe manufacturing business, and further expands its deployment and maintenance services across FireKing’s 1,000+ customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

HealthStream acquires tech company for $4 million

Workforce training and education provider HealthStream has acquired Rievent Technologies — a Virginia-based health care technology company — for $4 million. Founded in Nashville in 1990 by Bobby Frist and Jeff McLaren, HealthStream is a publicly traded company that employs more than 1,100 professionals across the U.S., New Zealand and Australia — with the greatest concentration of employees in Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

US and Canadian Delivery Service to Acquire Another U.S. Delivery Services Company, Executes New Canadian Service Agreement in the Same Week

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last week, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTC: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0), a US and Canadian-based organization specializing in last-mile delivery services and logistics-related solutions, announced that it would acquire another well-known and currently unnamed U.S. delivery service, citing a “letter of intent” between both parties after almost 8 months of successful, rapidly-growing co-operations at the company’s west coast facility.
RETAIL
Commercial Observer

Blackstone Acquires Industrial Portfolio Spanning US, Europe for $2.8B

Blackstone’s appetite for industrial real estate remains voracious. In two separate deals, Blackstone acquired Value Fund V, a portfolio of 124 logistics properties across the United States and Europe from Cabot Properties for $2.8 billion. In the first transaction, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust acquired 102 properties in the U.S.,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TransUnion and Neustar Announce Transaction Close

TransUnion’s Largest Acquisition to Date Will Accelerate Growth of Identity-Based Solutions. TransUnion and Neustar Inc. (“Neustar”), announced that TransUnion has completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of Neustar from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jessica...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Will Sundial Growers Acquire Another Company in 2022?

Sundial has made multiple acquisitions this year in the cannabis retail space. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of opportunities to scoop up some more low-priced cannabis businesses. The company has stated that more acquisitions could be on its horizon. Prior to it becoming a popular meme stock...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers Acquires D.E.P. in California

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers acquired D.E.P. Insurance Services Inc. in Huntington Beach, California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. D.E.P. Insurance Services is owned by Don Phoenix, and has been in business since 2001. The firm specializes in manufactured housing communities. The Liberty Company is a privately held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
siliconangle.com

Quest Software acquired by private equity firm Clearlake for reported $5.4B

Quest Software Inc., a former Dell Technologies Inc. business unit, is being acquired by private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group. Aliso Viejo, California-based Quest announced the deal today without disclosing financial terms. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the sale values the company at $5.4 billion, including debt. The sale will reportedly provide a more than sixfold return on investment for Francisco Partners, which bought Quest in 2016 together with Elliott Management.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Benzinga

TFI Acquires Missouri Trucking Company D&D

TFI International has acquired Missouri trucking company D&D Sexton in a deal that expands the temperature-controlled trucking business of the Canadian firm's U.S. carrier CFI. The acquisition, announced Monday, adds a fleet of over 120 tractors and more than 150 drivers. TFI (NYSE: TFII) did not disclose the price but...
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Saxco Acquires We Sleeve-It to Expand Services Offering

Transaction Marks Key Step Toward Addressing Craft Beverage, Sleeving Needs, Delivering ‘One Stop Shop’ for Customers of All Sizes. Saxco International, the leading North American value-added distributor and service provider to the beverage and food industries, announced today that is has acquired the We Sleeve-It (WSI) assets from the RB Dwyer Group of Companies. With six facilities across the United States, We Sleeve-It leads the craft beverage landscape as the largest domestic shrink decorator of aluminum cans.
BUSINESS
baybusinessnews.com

BBB Launches Division, Acquires Two More Companies

Daphne’s BBB Industries, LLC, a sustainable automotive aftermarket manufacturer, has launched its TerrePower division, which is dedicated to solar and electric upcycling, involving sustainably manufacturing a used part for a second life, thereby avoiding recycling and disposal. This division will initially service the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors to extend the useful life of critical components while improving their performance, it announced. One goal is to give electric vehicle batteries second and even third lives in an electric vehicle or in stationary storage. Additionally, while almost all broken or expired solar panels now go into landfills, BBB will be placing them back in the market as lower-cost solutions.
DAPHNE, AL
San Diego Business Journal

Denver Company to Acquire Majority Stake in Space Micro

North County-based announced on Nov. 22 that Denver-based. has agreed to buy a majority stake in the company. Space Micro, founded in 2002, is based in Carmel Mountain Ranch. It had $21 million in revenue last year and 101 employees. It describes itself as an engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital and electro-optical systems, with more than 2.7 million hours of space flight heritage. Its customers include NASA, the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, Space and Missile Center, U.S. Special Operations Command, Space IL (recipient of the Google X-Prize Moonshot Award) and the German Space Agency.
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Life360 to acquire tracker company Tile for $205 million

Family safety platform Life360 announced that they are about to acquire tracker company Tile for $205 million, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. This deal is expected to create a cross-platform solution for families and individuals which will enable them to find people, pets, and things. Tile will be retaining its name and brand identity and the team will be remaining in their current places. Tile CEO CJ Prober will continue to lead the company while also joining the Life360 Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

Webjet Acquires Canadian Travel Tech Company

Webjet Limited has agreed to acquire a Canadian based travel technology company Trip Ninja. Trip Ninja has developed several key products for traditional and online travel agencies to automate the highly manual process of selling complex international itineraries. FareStructure is a technology that automates the combining of fares from carriers...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy